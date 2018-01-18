Eagle Scout project makes walking on Market Common trails easier

Walking the trails in The Market Common just got a little easier thanks to an Eagle Scout Project.
According to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page, Nick Golden, a member of the Boy Scout Troop 801, designed 10 signs and three kiosks to place along the unmarked trails.
Golden, 15, raised more than $1,000 through a letter campaign to fund the project.
“He is leading the project, but troop members will join him for installation of the signs and kiosks,” the post reads.
The signs will mark Farrow, Meyers, Coventry, Maverick and Woodland trails. The kiosks will provide further information on the area and the trails.
