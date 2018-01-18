Local

Check your lottery ticket. You may have won $100,000

By Elizabeth Townsend

January 18, 2018 12:41 PM

If you bought a lottery ticket at Conway convenience store recently, you may be $100,000 richer.

A Palmetto Cash 5 player bought a ticket from the Murphy Express at 2735 Church Street in Conway, and the mystery player’s prize is waiting for the winner to come forward, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

All five numbers on the ticket are a match for Wednesday’s drawing for $100,000, which were: 3, 17, 27, 32, and 37 Power-Up: 2, the release says.

The winner has 180 days from the drawings date to claim the $100,000 prize, officials said. More than 4,100 Palmetto Cash players could call themselves winners in Wednesday’s drawing that ranged from prizes of $1 to $100,000.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

