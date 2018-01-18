Cold temps chill morning along the Grand Strand. How are the roads so far?

The Grand Strand woke up to a cold morning Thursday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.
The area didn’t see much in the way of snow Wednesday as Winter Storm Inga moved over the Southeast, but Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski with WPDE warned Wednesday night that any lingering rain left behind could turn to ice, creating some black ice patches on roadways Thursday.
As of 7:30 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol website that displays crash information for District 5, which includes Horry, Georgetown, Dillon, Darlington, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Williamsburg, only showed one crash in Darlington County on Hartsville Highway.
As of 8:30 a.m., there were three crashes in Horry County, none of which involved injuries, according to the SCHP website. The crashes were on S.C. 707 near Conifer Lane, Socastee Boulevard at Coalition Drive, and at S.C. 544 near U.S. 17.
So far, main roads seem clear, but could have some patchy ice Thursday morning.
Any icy patches lingering Thursday morning should be gone later as the day warms up with a high in the 40s expected.
Horry County Schools announced they would operate on a regular schedule early Thursday morning, while Georgetown County Schools said Wednesday afternoon ahead of the storm that they planned to be on a 2-hour delay for students and buses Thursday. Employees were expected to report to regular times, conditions permitting, according to a news release.
