Woman feared dead from drug overdose found safe and sound

Authorities have located a woman whose family members feared was dead as a result of a drug overdose.
Horry County police relayed Wednesday night via Twitter they had located 30-year-old Tiffany Dawn Evans.
On Friday, Evans’ family filed a missing person’s report after receiving multiple phone calls claiming she had passed away.
“Why would somebody call me and tell me this if it’s not true? But nobody’s seen her,” her mother, Crystal Evans told The Sun News Friday.
Tiffany Evans was known to local law enforcement officials because of arrests for prostitution and drug use. She also grew worldwide acclaim as a result of a mugshot that went viral, labelling her as the “zombie prostitute.”
Crystal Evans said people who knew her daughter came forward with similar stories — that she had overdosed in Racepath, in a car, and that somebody booted her out of the car after she overdosed. She was told that Tiffany was never taken to a hospital.
Crystal Evans and her husband drove nearly four hours from their North Carolina home early Friday to meet with police who have launched a search for Tiffany Evans. They spent the rest of the day driving around the Grand Strand, hoping to catch a glimpse of her.
Tiffany Evans spoke to her mother last Sunday, when she called asking for gas money to finally come back home.
“She sounded like she really wanted to come home. It was more believable this time than any other time to me,” Crystal Evans said. “It was like ‘mama, I need to leave, I’m going crazy down here. I can’t take it anymore, I need to come home.’”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
