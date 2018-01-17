Watch as crews move 5 houses throughout North Myrtle Beach

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

John C. Barnett, a civil rights activist, took up the defense of Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor, holding a press conference in McClellanville on Wednesday. Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery in 2011. The case was resurrected by federal investigators when an informant implicated him in the case of Brittanee Drexel's 2009 disappearance from a Myrtle Beach motel. Taylor faces at least a decade in prison on the conspiracy charge.