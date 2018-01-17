Watch as crews move 5 houses throughout North Myrtle Beach

Two house moving companies relocated five houses in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday, causing minor traffic delays as crews hauled the homes down several roadways.
City officials announced Tuesday that it would be a day-long project and recommended motorists to plan accordingly.
The relocation project began at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Two houses were moved within city limits and three houses were moved outside of city limits.
Santee Cooper, along with North Myrtle Beach and Horry County police, monitored the project as it progressed throughout the day.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
