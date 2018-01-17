More Videos

    Five houses were relocated Wednesday morning along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach, with crews working to move power lines and clear traffic.

Watch as crews move 5 houses throughout North Myrtle Beach

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 17, 2018 03:31 PM

Two house moving companies relocated five houses in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday, causing minor traffic delays as crews hauled the homes down several roadways.

City officials announced Tuesday that it would be a day-long project and recommended motorists to plan accordingly.

The relocation project began at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Two houses were moved within city limits and three houses were moved outside of city limits.

Santee Cooper, along with North Myrtle Beach and Horry County police, monitored the project as it progressed throughout the day.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

