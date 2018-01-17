Myrtle Beach airport gets new flights to New York and Virginia

Elite Airways will offer three additional flight destinations from Myrtle Beach International Airport beginning this spring to New York and Virginia, airline President John Pearsall announced Wednesday.
The new routes include Albany International Airport and Westchester County Airport in New York and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.
Elite Airways began operations at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2016 with regular flights to Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York.
The new nonstop flights will operate twice weekly beginning the first week of April.
Never miss a local story.
Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County, said the three markets are new for the airport, where growth last year topped more than one million passengers by November.
“Elite Airways providing nonstop service from four new markets in early April, allowing players to visit Myrtle Beach during the peak spring golf season, will have an immediate impact,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions. “Nonstop flight service is vital to Myrtle Beach’s continued growth as a golf destination, and we look forward to Elite Airway's successful entry into the market.”
Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the additional markets will help tourism officials reach their goal of bringing 20 million visitors to vacation here annually by 2020.
“Elite Airways’ non-stop service will be welcomed by the Capital Region families that annually visit the Myrtle Beach area, and by our legion of golf enthusiasts that embrace the warm climate of Myrtle Beach to extend their golf season,” said Rev. Kenneth Doyle, chairman of the Albany County Airport Authority.
Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners. Flight service includes free checked bags up to 50 pounds -- or one oversized golf bag. The airline is pet friendly, and offers free snacks and beverages during flights.
Comments