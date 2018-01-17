What will the winter storm bring? Here’s the latest forecast

The latest forecast Wednesday morning shows more impacts for northern areas outside of Horry County, according to an 8:15 a.m. briefing from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

While Horry County is still expected to see snow flurries Wednesday, northern portions of the Palmetto State and parts of North Carolina will see more precipitation from Winter Storm Inga.

As of Wednesday morning, a winter weather advisory for Malboro County and Robeson County, North Carolina was updated to a winter storm warning.

“A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Darlington, Dillon, Bladen, and Pender Counties. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Marlboro and Robeson Counties,” according to a Wednesday morning weather briefing from Steve Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Confidence is increasing for northern areas, with greatest probabilities of impacts for those regions into central and eastern North Carolina.

“Our area continues to be situated on the southern end of this winter weather system,” the weather briefing states.

Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday causing rain to change over into snow. This switch will happen earlier across the Pee Dee and Lumberton regions, and then happen along the coast in the evening, Pfaff said.

All wintry precipitation should be gone along the coast later Wednesday evening or during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

“Any accumulations should mainly occur across grassy surfaces and elevated roadways,” the weather briefing says. “However, in the warning (and) advisory areas some secondary roads could have some accumulations.”

Little to no icing is expected with the storm, but Pfaff warned some black ice is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially in warning and advisory areas.

Temperatures will be in the upper teens in northern regions and in the low to mid 20s for Horry County with biting wind chill values.

The good news is warmer temperatures are expected Friday into the weekend.