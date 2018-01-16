How much snow will the Grand Strand really see as another storm sweeps the South?

The Grand Strand will feel the fringes of Winter Storm Inga Wednesday.
While areas north of the Strand are expected to see more precipitation than most of Horry County will get, weather authorities are keeping a watchful eye on the storm.
Western areas deep inland in northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina will get rain in the morning then see snow by late afternoon with precipitation ending in the late afternoon or early evening, according to a 3:30 p.m. weather briefing from Steve Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Pfaff said only an inch of snow to a light dusting is what’s expected Wednesday, and the ground is warmer in comparison with when the last storm hit the area on Jan. 2, so less snow is expected to accumulate.
“Given the expected limited snow amounts and warmer antecedent ground conditions across our area, we don't expect travel impacts to be as bad as the last winter weather event,” Pfaff said in an email as he released the briefing. “However, travel is expected to be more problematic north of our area given the potential for higher snowfall amounts.”
Coastal regions are projected to see rain beginning mid afternoon before a possible changeover to snow in the late afternoon to early evening. The highest accumulations are expected north of a Darlington to Elizabethtown to Burgaw line.
An inch of snow, or even less, could gather on the ground, especially on elevated and grassy spots, Pfaff said.
Most of Horry County, including Myrtle Beach and Conway, will likely see some flurries, while Loris and northern parts of the county could see under one inch accumulate, according to the briefing.
“Snow accumulations are currently expected to be about 1” or less across the northern areas to a dusting farther south with all precipitation ending during the late afternoon, early evening western areas, and during the evening at the coast,” the briefing states.
No ice or coastal flooding is expected, but lows in the 20s in coastal and inland regions can potentially create some black ice, especially in the areas that receive accumulating snow.
A winter weather advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for several inland counties including Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon and Lee.
