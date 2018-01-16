More Videos

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

Pause
Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 0:45

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness says he heard gunshot, saw fight outside Little River business 0:33

Witness says he heard gunshot, saw fight outside Little River business

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:27

Loris fire damages multiple structures

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

  • Loris fire damages multiple structures

    A fire in a burn barrel spread to engulf a boat, shed and RV and threatened three mobile homes on Tuesday on the 1700 block of Green Pond Rd.

A fire in a burn barrel spread to engulf a boat, shed and RV and threatened three mobile homes on Tuesday on the 1700 block of Green Pond Rd. jlee@thesunnews.com
A fire in a burn barrel spread to engulf a boat, shed and RV and threatened three mobile homes on Tuesday on the 1700 block of Green Pond Rd. jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Loris brush fire engulfed shed, boat, camper, and damaged mobile homes as it spread

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 16, 2018 01:50 PM

A brush fire spread quickly Tuesday afternoon in Loris, burning a boat, shed, and camper as it moved over the grass.

“We just had a grass fire that extended underneath three mobile homes, set a boat, a camper, and a storage shed on fire,” said Bart King, battalion chief with Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR and Loris Fire Department crews responded about 1:15 p.m. to the area of 1757 Greenpond Road, and battled the brush fire as it threatened structures nearby. While the under pinning of three mobile homes suffered some minor damage, no significant damage was done, fire authorities said.

No one was hurt during the blaze, and no one was displaced by the fire either, HCFR officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman, said people should use caution and avoid open burning on windy days.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

Pause
Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 0:45

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness says he heard gunshot, saw fight outside Little River business 0:33

Witness says he heard gunshot, saw fight outside Little River business

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:27

Loris fire damages multiple structures

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

  • Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

    A pod of Humpback whales was seen off the north end of Myrtle Beach this week. Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University confirmed the sighting and said Humpback and endangered Right whales migrate past the Grand Strand twice a year.

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

View More Video