Loris brush fire engulfed shed, boat, camper, and damaged mobile homes as it spread

A brush fire spread quickly Tuesday afternoon in Loris, burning a boat, shed, and camper as it moved over the grass.
“We just had a grass fire that extended underneath three mobile homes, set a boat, a camper, and a storage shed on fire,” said Bart King, battalion chief with Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR and Loris Fire Department crews responded about 1:15 p.m. to the area of 1757 Greenpond Road, and battled the brush fire as it threatened structures nearby. While the under pinning of three mobile homes suffered some minor damage, no significant damage was done, fire authorities said.
No one was hurt during the blaze, and no one was displaced by the fire either, HCFR officials said.
Never miss a local story.
Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman, said people should use caution and avoid open burning on windy days.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Comments