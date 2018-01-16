Traffic delays likely in North Myrtle Beach due to house relocation project

There will likely be traffic delays in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday morning — and possibly throughout the day — due to a house relocation project.
According to a release from the City of North Myrtle Beach, two house moving companies will be relocating five houses beginning at 9 a.m.
Officials say it may be a day-long project, so motorists should plan accordingly.
Two houses to be moved within city limits
One house will be moved from 4400 North Ocean Boulevard to 504 23rd Avenue North, traveling south on Ocean Boulevard.
The second house will be moved from 4400 North Ocean Boulevard to 1408 Edge Drive, traveling south along Ocean Boulevard to 7th Avenue South, then westbound to Hillside Drive.
Once the home is on Hillside Drive, it will travel south to 11th Avenue South, then west to Edge Drive.
Three houses to be moved outside of city limits
Three houses will be moved from 4400 North Ocean Boulevard to a location outside of the city limits. The houses will be transported south on Ocean Boulevard to 2nd Avenue North, then westbound on 2nd Avenue North until the homes reach Highway 17.
From Highway 17, the houses will travel north to the Cherry Grove exit, then transported across Sea Mountain Highway and over the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.
Santee Cooper, along with North Myrtle Beach and Horry County police, will be monitoring the project as it progresses.
