Trying to conceive? These statues in Myrtle Beach might help

In case you or anyone else you may know is wanting to get pregnant, you might want to check out the latest attraction at Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Myrtle Beach.
The proclaimed “legendary” fertility statues that have been credited with helping thousands of couples get pregnant, arrived at Ripley’s on Monday, according to a news release.
The 5 feet tall statues are made from ebony wood and weigh over 70 pounds each. Before Ripley’s acquired the statues in 1993, they were hand-carved by Baulé tribesman of the West African nation of Cote D’Ivoire in the 1930s, the release explains.
Tribal legend says to ensure a couple’s fertility, the statues should be placed on both sides of the doorway leading into the bedroom.
Never miss a local story.
“If a woman or her spouse touches either statue as they enter the room, they will soon get pregnant,” the release states.
Even though Ripley’s can’t loan the statues to prospective parents to place near their bedrooms, thousands of women have written to Ripley’s claiming that after years of trying to conceive, a simple rub of the statues later brought them a baby.
If you would like to see the statues yourself, the attraction will be in Myrtle Beach until mid-March and is located at 901 Ocean Boulevard.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments