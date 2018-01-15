More Videos

  • Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade

    The Prem1er Community Drumline performs in front of Plyler Park during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Myrtle Beach. Jan. 15, 2018

The Prem1er Community Drumline performs in front of Plyler Park during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Myrtle Beach. Jan. 15, 2018 Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
The Prem1er Community Drumline performs in front of Plyler Park during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Myrtle Beach. Jan. 15, 2018 Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Myrtle Beach celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 15, 2018 05:34 PM

About 20 acts took part in Myrtle Beach’s 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday.

The parade featured hundreds of dancers and was hosted by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Myrtle Beach.

Acts included the Prem1er Community Dance Drumline and Allen-Bankhead dance group, both out of Georgetown, South Carolina.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader who advocated for non-violent protest.

He was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

