Myrtle Beach celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

About 20 acts took part in Myrtle Beach’s 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday.

The parade featured hundreds of dancers and was hosted by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Myrtle Beach.

Acts included the Prem1er Community Dance Drumline and Allen-Bankhead dance group, both out of Georgetown, South Carolina.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader who advocated for non-violent protest.

He was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.