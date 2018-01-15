Biker sues county over Bikefest traffic loop accident

More Videos 1:14 Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade Pause 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 0:57 4 a.m. ride down Ocean Boulevard during Atlantic Beach Bikefest 1:57 Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead. 2:34 The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 1:16 Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year 8:12 Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

4 a.m. ride down Ocean Boulevard during Atlantic Beach Bikefest Take a ride down Ocean Boulevard at 4 a.m. during the Atlantic Beach Bikefest. Take a ride down Ocean Boulevard at 4 a.m. during the Atlantic Beach Bikefest. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Take a ride down Ocean Boulevard at 4 a.m. during the Atlantic Beach Bikefest. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com