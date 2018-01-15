After winning a major award, SC native Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct

On Jan. 7, comedian Aziz Ansari won a Golden Globe. This Sunday, it was made public that the Columbia native has been accused of sexual misconduct.
The website babe.net published an article titled “I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life,” where a 23-year-old woman alleges Ansari ignored her repeated requests to slow down the physical nature of their relationship during a date last September.
According to Vanity Fair, the woman met Ansari while she was taking photos at the Emmy Awards after party. At some point, the two exchanged phone numbers and eventually went on a date in late September which ended at his apartment.
In graphic details, the woman explains how she was “ignored” by the comedian who grew up in Bennettsville.
Ansari responded to the allegation Sunday night. His agent issued a statement.
“We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual,” Ansari’s statement read, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.
“I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”
Ansari won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in the Netflix show “Master of None.”
Ansari is also the co-creator, writer, and occasional director of “Master of None,” which he previously won an Emmy Award in September for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. In an episode from the second season, a television personality is embroiled in a scandal for sexual harassment.
At the Golden Globes, Ansari wore all black as well as a pin with the “Time’s up” logo on it. Both were in support of doing something to end sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.
Ansari closed his statement, saying “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”
There was no word from Netflix if this accusation would impact Ansari and the future of “Master of None.”
Ansari is also known for playing the role of Tom Haverford in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and his standup comedy.
“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.
The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.
I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”
