Snow is back in the forecast for SC. But will it reach the Grand Strand?

After being pounded by Winter Storm Grayson the first week of January, more winter weather could be coming to the Palmetto State this week, according to forecasts.

After a slight warm up last week, colder temperatures are back for the Grand Strand and other parts of the state this week.

As temperatures drop across the state, precipitation is expected mid week, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

It could start snowing in the Columbia area late Tuesday night and keep going into Wednesday, according to NWS Columbia meteorologist Jeff Linton.

The good news is this time wintry precipitation isn’t forecast to be in heavy amounts or hang around like it did with the last storm.

“I wouldn’t expect any significant accumulation,” said Linton to The State, and also said the chances of snow are only 20 percent.

Similar forecasts exist for much of the state, especially Northern regions. Low temperatures along the Grand Strand this week will dip into the 20s nearly each day with highs reaching into the 40s or low 50s, according to a NWS Wilmington, North Carolina forecast.

A 20 percent chance of snow exists for the Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday and would likely fall before 8 p.m., according to the weather service forecast, which says Thursday will be sunny with a high of 40 degrees.

Noah Feit with The State contributed to this report.