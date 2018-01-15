M. Spencer Green AP file -
M. Spencer Green AP file -

Local

Snow is back in the forecast for SC. But will it reach the Grand Strand?

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 15, 2018 08:33 AM

After being pounded by Winter Storm Grayson the first week of January, more winter weather could be coming to the Palmetto State this week, according to forecasts.

After a slight warm up last week, colder temperatures are back for the Grand Strand and other parts of the state this week.

As temperatures drop across the state, precipitation is expected mid week, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

It could start snowing in the Columbia area late Tuesday night and keep going into Wednesday, according to NWS Columbia meteorologist Jeff Linton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The good news is this time wintry precipitation isn’t forecast to be in heavy amounts or hang around like it did with the last storm.

“I wouldn’t expect any significant accumulation,” said Linton to The State, and also said the chances of snow are only 20 percent.

Similar forecasts exist for much of the state, especially Northern regions. Low temperatures along the Grand Strand this week will dip into the 20s nearly each day with highs reaching into the 40s or low 50s, according to a NWS Wilmington, North Carolina forecast.

A 20 percent chance of snow exists for the Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday and would likely fall before 8 p.m., according to the weather service forecast, which says Thursday will be sunny with a high of 40 degrees.

Noah Feit with The State contributed to this report.

Related stories from The Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Pause
Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead. 1:57

Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead.

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition 2:09

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition

Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River 1:41

Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River

Barefoot Landing updates look with new digital sign 0:45

Barefoot Landing updates look with new digital sign

Georgetown's steel mill to depend on port remaining open 3:25

Georgetown's steel mill to depend on port remaining open

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

King Day at the Dome rally 3:40

King Day at the Dome rally

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

  • Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

    A record cold snap in North Carolina turns two Burke County waterways into majestic ice sculptures which are worth the hike to see.

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

View More Video