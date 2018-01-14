Local

Police investigating shooting at Sun Up Grill in Socastee that left bartender injured

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 14, 2018 11:24 AM

Horry County police are investigating after officers responded to the Sun Up Pub and Grill in Socastee in reference to a shooting, Krystal Dotson, public information officer for the department, said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. and found a 37-year-old bartender with a gunshot wound, Dotson said. According to a police report, upon arrival, the victim was alert but very disoriented after a security officer with Platinum Protection attempted to stabilize her before officers arrived.

Officials said that the victim told officers on scene that the suspect, Travis Lee Taylor, 35-years-old, of Myrtle Beach, was her boyfriend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
DTg42AKWAAAwVUU
Travis Lee Taylor, 35-years-old of Myrtle Beach
Horry County Police Department

The victim was transported to the hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

A witness on scene told officers that the victim and Taylor were arguing when Taylor allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim. The witness said that Taylor “calmly walked out the front door and turned left,” the report states.

Now, officers are searching for Taylor. Anyone with any information on the incident can contact police at 843-915-8477.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

    A record cold snap in North Carolina turns two Burke County waterways into majestic ice sculptures which are worth the hike to see.

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures
Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club
Water main break in Myrtle Beach 0:20

Water main break in Myrtle Beach

View More Video