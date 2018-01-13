Local

Police seeking man wanted in connection with strong armed robbery

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 13, 2018 04:01 PM

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in located a man wanted in connection with strong armed robbery, according to a tweet from the department.

Jarrod B. Smith is wanted in connection to an incident that happened on Pleasant Grove Road in Mount Vernon (Loris), according to the tweet.

If you have any information, contact the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

