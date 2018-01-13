Police seeking man wanted in connection with strong armed robbery

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in located a man wanted in connection with strong armed robbery, according to a tweet from the department.
Jarrod B. Smith is wanted in connection to an incident that happened on Pleasant Grove Road in Mount Vernon (Loris), according to the tweet.
We are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jarrod B. Smith who is WANTED for Strong Arm Robbery and Burglary 1st.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 13, 2018
The incident occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mt. Vernon (Loris).
If you know his whereabouts call and let us know! (843) 915-8477 (TIPS).#HCPD pic.twitter.com/Aw55nbkweA
If you have any information, contact the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
