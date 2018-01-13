Police seeking public’s help in locating man missing since Wednesday

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Alain Fabien Martin, a 6-foot, 150-pound 26-year-old, has been missing since Wednesday, according to a tweet from Horry County police. He was last seen in North Myrtle Beach, the the tweet states.
MISSING PERSON ALERT— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 13, 2018
Alain Martin has been missing since January 10th. He was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. If you have any information about his whereabouts please call (843)915-8477! pic.twitter.com/zr4x1XgIUD
If you have any information, contact the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
