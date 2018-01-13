Local

Police seeking public’s help in locating man missing since Wednesday

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 13, 2018 02:58 PM

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Alain Fabien Martin, a 6-foot, 150-pound 26-year-old, has been missing since Wednesday, according to a tweet from Horry County police. He was last seen in North Myrtle Beach, the the tweet states.

If you have any information, contact the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

