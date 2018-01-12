A mother was told her daughter died of a drug overdose. But no one can find her.

More Videos 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures Pause 2:09 710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition 1:03 Former police detective Allen Large found dead in his home 0:38 Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 1:19 Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:03 See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:22 Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:36 AD: Your memories, your love, your tattoo: Soundwave Tattoos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead. Tiffany Evans, known to police as a local prostitute, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Her mother said she has received multiple phone calls and text messages offering condolences, but no one has found her body. Tiffany Evans, known to police as a local prostitute, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Her mother said she has received multiple phone calls and text messages offering condolences, but no one has found her body. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Tiffany Evans, known to police as a local prostitute, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Her mother said she has received multiple phone calls and text messages offering condolences, but no one has found her body. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com