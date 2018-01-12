Pot holes created by winter storm damage have prompted North Myrtle Beach officials to issue a warning to motorists. Drivers are asked to avoid Water Tower Road in both directions between Highway 22 and Highway 31, according to North Myrtle Beach officials. Jan. 12, 2018.
Local

You may need to change your route. City warns drivers should avoid section of NMB road

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 12, 2018 03:02 PM

Drivers are asked to avoid a stretch of Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach damaged by Winter Storm Grayson, which brought ice and snow to the Grand Strand last week.

North Myrtle Beach officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the road in both directions between S.C. 22 and S.C. 31, and advised caution to anyone who had to travel the rough patch of road, according to a release.

“Water under the roadway froze during the recent winter storm, causing the pavement to buckle and numerous potholes to appear,” officials stated.

While some potholes were recently patched, others remain, and Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman, said not a lot can be done to repair the road under current temperatures.

“While we are filling what we can, it’s not a matter of just filling in potholes when the weather warms, it will be a major roadway fix,” Dowling said. He said the project involved removing the asphalt and re-grading the road, so when the weather warms up, new asphalt can be laid.

“If you really don’t have to travel that road, don’t,” said Dowling.

City officials are looking at repair bids for the damaged portion of road, and said because of weather and temperature-related requirements for applying asphalt paving, repairs will be made in March or April.

Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand hard when it blew into the area Jan. 3. The storm dropped a light dusting of snow and a tenth of an inch of freezing rain on North Myrtle Beach, according to data from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Everything the storm brought in lingered for days due to below-freezing temperatures keeping dangerous icy patches around. Busted pipes also kept North Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews busy as they responded to about 96 water-related from about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to 6 a.m. Jan. 9.

