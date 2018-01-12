Local

Victim killed in Conway crash identified

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 12, 2018 10:46 AM

A was killed in a crash in Conway Thursday afternoon.

Ashley Leandro Washington, 60, of Conway died at the scene from internal injuries, according to Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner.

A 2007 dump truck was headed eastbound on Pee Dee Highway, and the driver of a 2001 pickup truck was traveling westbound when the truck crossed the center line, hitting the dump truck head on, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the dump truck was unharmed, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

