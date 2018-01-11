Conquisia Tyler, right, gives change to a customer at Sam's Club in Bentonville, Ark.
Conquisia Tyler, right, gives change to a customer at Sam's Club in Bentonville, Ark. Sarah Bentham AP file photo
Conquisia Tyler, right, gives change to a customer at Sam's Club in Bentonville, Ark. Sarah Bentham AP file photo

Local

63 Sam’s Club locations closing nationwide. Is Myrtle Beach’s store on the list?

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

January 11, 2018 08:55 PM

The Sam’s Club in Myrtle Beach is safe ... for now.

According to the Business Insider, 63 Sam’s Club stores have closed or will do so in coming weeks. Not among them, however, is the Myrtle Beach facility located off of Mr. Joe White Avenue.

In fact, no South Carolina Sam’s Club stores are on the chopping block, according to a list offered by the publication.

Employees at some locations nationwide did not learn the news until “they found doors locked and a notice announcing the closing,” the report by the Business Insider said. Each Sam’s Club location employs approximately 175 people, and could possibly result in as many as 11,000 jobs being lost.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” according to a tweet on the Sam’s Club Twitter page. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Those with Sam’s Club membership fees affected by the closings will be refunded, the company also announced.

The news comes on the same day in which Walmart announced it would raise the minimum wage of its employees to $11 per hour, in addition to $1,000 worth in bonuses for full- and part-time employees. Walmart also said it planned to expand employee benefits.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Sam’s Club stores closing (via the Business Insider)

Alaska

8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK

1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK

48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Alabama

3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL

Arizona

2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ

5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ

1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ

15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ

California

3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA

17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA

12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA

12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA

Connecticut

69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT

2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT

Florida

355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL

5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Georgia

2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA

Illinois

501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL

21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL

6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL

808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL

900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL

1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL

460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL

Indiana

3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN

10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN

4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN

Louisiana

9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA

Maryland

9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD

Maine

1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MASS

Michigan

340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI

32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI

Minnesota

3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN

2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN

New Hampshire

11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH

New Jersey

81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ

1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ

301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ

New York

2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY

720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY

700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY

1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY

North Carolina

5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC

1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC

Ohio

4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH

9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH

Puerto Rico

1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico

Carr 830, Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, Puerto Rico

Tennessee

615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN

1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN

Texas

1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX

13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX

22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX

12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX

Virginia

741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA

4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Washington

901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA

1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA

13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Wisconsin

7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719

1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

    A record cold snap in North Carolina turns two Burke County waterways into majestic ice sculptures which are worth the hike to see.

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures
Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club
Water main break in Myrtle Beach 0:20

Water main break in Myrtle Beach

View More Video