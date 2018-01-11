63 Sam’s Club locations closing nationwide. Is Myrtle Beach’s store on the list?

The Sam’s Club in Myrtle Beach is safe ... for now.
According to the Business Insider, 63 Sam’s Club stores have closed or will do so in coming weeks. Not among them, however, is the Myrtle Beach facility located off of Mr. Joe White Avenue.
In fact, no South Carolina Sam’s Club stores are on the chopping block, according to a list offered by the publication.
Employees at some locations nationwide did not learn the news until “they found doors locked and a notice announcing the closing,” the report by the Business Insider said. Each Sam’s Club location employs approximately 175 people, and could possibly result in as many as 11,000 jobs being lost.
“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” according to a tweet on the Sam’s Club Twitter page. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”
Those with Sam’s Club membership fees affected by the closings will be refunded, the company also announced.
The news comes on the same day in which Walmart announced it would raise the minimum wage of its employees to $11 per hour, in addition to $1,000 worth in bonuses for full- and part-time employees. Walmart also said it planned to expand employee benefits.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Sam’s Club stores closing (via the Business Insider)
Alaska
8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK
1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK
48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Alabama
3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL
Arizona
2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ
5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ
1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
California
3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA
12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA
12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA
Connecticut
69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT
2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
Florida
355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL
5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Georgia
2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA
Illinois
501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL
21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL
6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL
808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL
900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL
1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL
460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Indiana
3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN
Louisiana
9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA
Maryland
9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD
Maine
1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MASS
Michigan
340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI
32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI
Minnesota
3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN
2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN
New Hampshire
11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH
New Jersey
81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ
1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ
301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ
New York
2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY
720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY
700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY
1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY
North Carolina
5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC
1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC
Ohio
4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH
Puerto Rico
1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico
Carr 830, Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, Puerto Rico
Tennessee
615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN
Texas
1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX
13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX
12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX
Virginia
741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Washington
901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA
1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA
13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Wisconsin
7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214
