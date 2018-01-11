Arrest made in 2011 Horry County killing

An arrest has finally been made in the death of Joseph Williamson, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in 2011, an Horry County police report states. The case took the Horry County Police Department almost seven years to solve.
Andre Wiley Davis was arrested on Dec. 14 in connection to the case, and is being held in North Carolina, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said during a press conference with Krystal Dotson, public information officer and Homicide Detective King Hemingway.
“We’re dedicated to working hard on all our cold cases and there’s more to come,” Hill said.
On Jan. 9, 2011, Williamson was “discovered bound and deceased from a gunshot wound,” near Norton Road and Lovett Lane in Green Sea, according to police.
According to the report, the person who found Williamson was driving home after feeding his horses when he thought he saw a boot sticking up. Officials said that the person turned around and saw a body, initially thinking it was a dummy.
After he got out of his vehicle he realized it was a person and drove home to call the cops.
Officials on scene said that the body, later identified as Williamson, was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and brown boots. The officer said that his face was almost completely covered by his jacket.
“Recently, a forensic development in the case gave detectives new leads and the case was reassigned to Homicide Detective King Hemingway,” the report reads.
The extradition process for Davis is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, Hemingway said, and Davis will be brought to Horry County to face charges.
“It felt pretty good,” Hemingway said. “This family has been patiently waiting on this case for years.”
According to the Horry County police website, there are a number of cases left unsolved, with the earliest dating back to 1978.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
