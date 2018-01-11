Arrest made in 2011 Horry County killing

More Videos 1:03 Former police detective Allen Large found dead in his home Pause 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 0:38 Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 1:19 Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:03 See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:49 When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 1:08 WATCH: Surveillance footage of gas-mask robber in Conway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Horry police announce cold case arrest Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced the resolution of an almost 7-year-old cold case in the 2011 homicide of Joseph Williamson on Thursday. Andre Wiley Davis was arrested in NC on the charges and will be extradited to Horry County. Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced the resolution of an almost 7-year-old cold case in the 2011 homicide of Joseph Williamson on Thursday. Andre Wiley Davis was arrested in NC on the charges and will be extradited to Horry County. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced the resolution of an almost 7-year-old cold case in the 2011 homicide of Joseph Williamson on Thursday. Andre Wiley Davis was arrested in NC on the charges and will be extradited to Horry County. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com