Arrest made in 2011 Horry County killing

More Videos

Former police detective Allen Large found dead in his home 1:03

Former police detective Allen Large found dead in his home

Pause
Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 0:38

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:19

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

WATCH: Surveillance footage of gas-mask robber in Conway 1:08

WATCH: Surveillance footage of gas-mask robber in Conway

  • Horry police announce cold case arrest

    Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced the resolution of an almost 7-year-old cold case in the 2011 homicide of Joseph Williamson on Thursday. Andre Wiley Davis was arrested in NC on the charges and will be extradited to Horry County.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced the resolution of an almost 7-year-old cold case in the 2011 homicide of Joseph Williamson on Thursday. Andre Wiley Davis was arrested in NC on the charges and will be extradited to Horry County. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced the resolution of an almost 7-year-old cold case in the 2011 homicide of Joseph Williamson on Thursday. Andre Wiley Davis was arrested in NC on the charges and will be extradited to Horry County. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Arrest made in 2011 Horry County killing

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 11, 2018 02:38 PM

Conway

An arrest has finally been made in the death of Joseph Williamson, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in 2011, an Horry County police report states. The case took the Horry County Police Department almost seven years to solve.

Andre Wiley Davis was arrested on Dec. 14 in connection to the case, and is being held in North Carolina, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said during a press conference with Krystal Dotson, public information officer and Homicide Detective King Hemingway.

“We’re dedicated to working hard on all our cold cases and there’s more to come,” Hill said.

On Jan. 9, 2011, Williamson was “discovered bound and deceased from a gunshot wound,” near Norton Road and Lovett Lane in Green Sea, according to police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the report, the person who found Williamson was driving home after feeding his horses when he thought he saw a boot sticking up. Officials said that the person turned around and saw a body, initially thinking it was a dummy.

After he got out of his vehicle he realized it was a person and drove home to call the cops.

Officials on scene said that the body, later identified as Williamson, was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and brown boots. The officer said that his face was almost completely covered by his jacket.

“Recently, a forensic development in the case gave detectives new leads and the case was reassigned to Homicide Detective King Hemingway,” the report reads.

The extradition process for Davis is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, Hemingway said, and Davis will be brought to Horry County to face charges.

“It felt pretty good,” Hemingway said. “This family has been patiently waiting on this case for years.”

According to the Horry County police website, there are a number of cases left unsolved, with the earliest dating back to 1978.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former police detective Allen Large found dead in his home 1:03

Former police detective Allen Large found dead in his home

Pause
Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 0:38

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:19

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

WATCH: Surveillance footage of gas-mask robber in Conway 1:08

WATCH: Surveillance footage of gas-mask robber in Conway

  • Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

    A record cold snap in North Carolina turns two Burke County waterways into majestic ice sculptures which are worth the hike to see.

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

View More Video