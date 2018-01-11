It’s going to get cold again on the Grand Strand. Here’s when

More Videos

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Pause
Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 2:40

Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:19

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 0:38

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about

Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed 0:36

Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case 2:07

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

  • See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

    With cold weather looming over the Grand Strand, take a look at these photos from 1989, when snow fell over Myrtle Beach.

With cold weather looming over the Grand Strand, take a look at these photos from 1989, when snow fell over Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
With cold weather looming over the Grand Strand, take a look at these photos from 1989, when snow fell over Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

It’s going to get cold again on the Grand Strand. Here’s when

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 11, 2018 08:59 AM

Enjoy the warm up while you can this week, because as the weekend rolls around, the cold is coming back with it, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina forecast.

On Saturday night, temperatures are expected to dip down to the freezing mark, and are projected to hit 32 degrees in Myrtle Beach. Sunday, the high for the day is 45 with a low of 27 degrees, the weather service forecast shows.

The trend of highs in the mid 40s and lows falling to freezing or below continues into the next week with Monday, Martin Luther King Day, seeing a high near 44 and a low of 30.

Daily lows look a little colder inland, reaching into the mid 20s in Conway Sunday and Monday night and below freezing Saturday and Tuesday, the forecast shows.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The good news is there doesn’t seem to be any chances of precipitation accompanying the cold at this point.

Earlier this week, the Grand Strand was still reeling from Winter Storm Grayson’s leftovers and the bitter cold temps that hung around, keeping icy patches on roads and causing multiple calls for busted pipes.

Related stories from The Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Pause
Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 2:40

Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:19

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 0:38

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about

Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed 0:36

Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case 2:07

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

  • Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

    A record cold snap in North Carolina turns two Burke County waterways into majestic ice sculptures which are worth the hike to see.

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

View More Video