It’s going to get cold again on the Grand Strand. Here’s when

Enjoy the warm up while you can this week, because as the weekend rolls around, the cold is coming back with it, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina forecast.

On Saturday night, temperatures are expected to dip down to the freezing mark, and are projected to hit 32 degrees in Myrtle Beach. Sunday, the high for the day is 45 with a low of 27 degrees, the weather service forecast shows.

The trend of highs in the mid 40s and lows falling to freezing or below continues into the next week with Monday, Martin Luther King Day, seeing a high near 44 and a low of 30.

Daily lows look a little colder inland, reaching into the mid 20s in Conway Sunday and Monday night and below freezing Saturday and Tuesday, the forecast shows.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The good news is there doesn’t seem to be any chances of precipitation accompanying the cold at this point.

Earlier this week, the Grand Strand was still reeling from Winter Storm Grayson’s leftovers and the bitter cold temps that hung around, keeping icy patches on roads and causing multiple calls for busted pipes.