Former Horry County police detective found dead

Former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, 55, was found dead at his home Wednesday night.
Allen’s manner of death was natural, according to deputy coroner Tamara Willard.
Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus confirmed that he was made aware of Large’s death, though unable to provide any other information.
Large, who was indicted by a grand jury in 2016 on a total of 10 criminal charges including five charges of misconduct in office, had refused a plea offer and was expected to stand trial on the charges this year.
After being under house arrest for more than a year and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, Large was just released from those restrictions in December.
Large also was the target of five lawsuits from women identified only as Jane Doe. The women claimed to have been sexually assaulted or harassed by Large in his capacity as a police detective, and some say he pressured them to participate in nude catfighting videos.
When the judge in December granted the motion to remove Large’s electronic monitoring, he added a 7 p.m. home curfew to his bond conditions. The judge then ordered the state attorney general’s office, which was leading the prosecution, to set a trial date as soon as possible.
If convicted of all charges, Large was facing up to 110 years in jail.
