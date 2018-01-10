More Videos

  • Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large

    A judge ruled to allow the removal of a GPS-monitor from the ankle of former Horry County Detective Allen Large whose movements have been watched ever since he was accused of sexually harassing victims of domestic violence.

A judge ruled to allow the removal of a GPS-monitor from the ankle of former Horry County Detective Allen Large whose movements have been watched ever since he was accused of sexually harassing victims of domestic violence. Janet Blackmon jblackmon@thesunnews.com
A judge ruled to allow the removal of a GPS-monitor from the ankle of former Horry County Detective Allen Large whose movements have been watched ever since he was accused of sexually harassing victims of domestic violence.

Local

Former Horry County police detective found dead

By Audrey Hudson And Joe L. Hughes II

ahudson@thesunnews.com

jhughes@thesunnews.com

January 10, 2018 09:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, 55, was found dead at his home Wednesday night.

Allen’s manner of death was natural, according to deputy coroner Tamara Willard.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus confirmed that he was made aware of Large’s death, though unable to provide any other information.

Large, who was indicted by a grand jury in 2016 on a total of 10 criminal charges including five charges of misconduct in office, had refused a plea offer and was expected to stand trial on the charges this year.

    Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago.

After being under house arrest for more than a year and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, Large was just released from those restrictions in December.

Large also was the target of five lawsuits from women identified only as Jane Doe. The women claimed to have been sexually assaulted or harassed by Large in his capacity as a police detective, and some say he pressured them to participate in nude catfighting videos.

When the judge in December granted the motion to remove Large’s electronic monitoring, he added a 7 p.m. home curfew to his bond conditions. The judge then ordered the state attorney general’s office, which was leading the prosecution, to set a trial date as soon as possible.

If convicted of all charges, Large was facing up to 110 years in jail.

Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

    The settlement for Jane Doe 5 was reached quietly, however the original defendant Jane Doe 1 was awarded a settlement in January, according to lawyer James B. Moore III. While the county and police department settled with Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 5, there are three defendants remaining in the civil cases against former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large.

