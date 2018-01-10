Former Horry County police detective found dead

More Videos 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures Pause 2:40 Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 1:19 Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 0:38 Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 0:36 Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed 0:20 Water main break in Myrtle Beach 0:38 Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 4:00 Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department 1:50 Here's where some of the area's roads got their names 1:22 Volunteers help build oyster reefs in Murrells Inlet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large A judge ruled to allow the removal of a GPS-monitor from the ankle of former Horry County Detective Allen Large whose movements have been watched ever since he was accused of sexually harassing victims of domestic violence. A judge ruled to allow the removal of a GPS-monitor from the ankle of former Horry County Detective Allen Large whose movements have been watched ever since he was accused of sexually harassing victims of domestic violence. Janet Blackmon jblackmon@thesunnews.com

A judge ruled to allow the removal of a GPS-monitor from the ankle of former Horry County Detective Allen Large whose movements have been watched ever since he was accused of sexually harassing victims of domestic violence. Janet Blackmon jblackmon@thesunnews.com