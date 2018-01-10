Murrells Inlet
Officials work to reduce pollution and closure of oyster beds in Murrells Inlet

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 10, 2018 04:48 PM

Officials in Murrells Inlet are working to reduce water pollution in the inlet and reduce the closures of nearby oyster beds, according to a post on the Murrells Inlet Facebook page.

In order to tackle these tasks various departments are creating a ‘vegetated constructed wetland’ that will work to “reduce harmful bacteria entering the inlet,” the post reads. The wetland will clean stormwater runoff before it enters the inlet.

The construction is taking place near the bike bridge on U.S. 17 businesses.

Departments involved in the project include the Georgetown County Stormwater Division, Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, Horry County’s Stormwater Division, the Murrells Inlet 2020 and the Murrells Inlet Watershed Steering Committee.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

