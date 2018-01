More Videos 2:04 WATCH: Brenda Bethune sworn in as first female mayor of Myrtle Beach Pause 0:46 Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 8:12 Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 2:06 Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 1:36 Myrtle Beach bucket list showcases popular attractions 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:25 How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course 1:11 Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Roadway blocked after vehicle accident in Myrtle Beach Injuries were reported in the crash at N. Kings Highway and Kings Road that blocke southbound traffic. Injuries were reported in the crash at N. Kings Highway and Kings Road that blocke southbound traffic. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Injuries were reported in the crash at N. Kings Highway and Kings Road that blocke southbound traffic. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com