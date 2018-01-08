New restaurant opens on Superblock in spite of eminent domain fears

A new restaurant opened Saturday in a prime Superblock location, in spite of efforts by the City of Myrtle Beach to buy and demolish the historic buildings to make way for a modern library and children’s museum with an ocean view.
The Good Day Cafe may never become a permanent fixture—they’re operating on a year-to-year basis—but owner Kevin Andrews is optimistic the Superblock can be saved and reinvented by local merchants.
“We are honestly concerned that the powers that be will eminent domain us and force us out,”Andrews said.
“But we believe we shouldn’t lose or sacrifice our heritage and nostalgia, or turn Main Street into corporate street—into what every cookie-cutter town has,” Andrews said.
The city has already purchased more than a dozen buildings on the Superblock that borders Main Street, Broadway Street, North Kings Highway, 9th Avenue North and North Oak Street. Some property owners, including those who own the building leased by Andrews, are refusing to sell.
The city’s plans are temporarily on hold pending a possible shift in direction once incoming Mayor Brenda Bethune is sworn into office and some new members are added to the city council this week.
The cafe opened Saturday, and despite the cold and ice leftovers of Winter Storm Grayson, Andrews said there was a good turnout, especially from locals.
The location at 819 Main Street was formerly Farlo’s Burrito Bar. Andrews said when that restaurant closed, he saw an opportunity to bring something different to the ocean-view block.
“We are trying to be agents of change,” Andrews said. “It’s such a depressed area and there is such a negative vibe to it, so we took out all the alcohol and put in bubble tea and salads.”
Bubble tea is a frothy milk-based, Taiwanese creation that contains fruit and chewy boba balls. Andrews is selling it in numerous fruit flavors including watermelon, mango and strawberry, as well as bubble gum or mocha.
“It’s almost like a tea milkshake without all the guilt of the calories and fat,” Andrews said.
The cafe menu includes salads and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches plus wraps and paninis. Then there’s the red hot chile pepper shrimp taco or lobster roll. All items, except for the lobster roll, cost less than $10.
“Nothing is fried, we want it to be healthy,” Andrews said.
It’s not decorated with the typical corporate beach theme, but with a nostalgia for music, Andrews said.
“We’re offering something unique and different that hasn’t been to Myrtle beach,” Andrews said. “We’re really just trying to brighten up the area and bring Main Street America, back.”
It has a very 1950s and 60s feel with vinyl records and album covers decorating the walls, and patrons are encouraged to dance to old and newer tunes.
“We get up and dance when a song comes on, and if they want to hear a certain song we will make it happen for them,” Andrews said.
The Superblock nightclubs has been the scene of several late-night shootings in recent years, and Andrews says his building was once hit by bullets.
He says that’s the negative vibe he wants to rid from the space.
“We think people should enjoy Nance Plaza, and be able to come and get a bubble tea or coffee and sit outside there and enjoy the ocean view,” Andrews said. “We really want to gear towards the locals so they have somewhere to come and hang out.”
