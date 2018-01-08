Animals feel effects from Winter Storm Grayson

Winter Storm Grayson left the Grand Strand with ice and cold temperatures, but the changes were felt by more than just residents and tourists.
At Barefoot Landing birds were faced with ice rather than the water in the lake that surrounds the property. One pelican in particular was seen walking on the ice and jumping into the water in the middle of the lake.
Temperatures are expected to begin to rise throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service. Beginning Monday temperatures will be between 50 and 60, and will near the 70s by the end of the week.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
