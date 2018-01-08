More Videos

    The lingering icy conditions are affecting animals and humans alike.

Animals feel effects from Winter Storm Grayson

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 08, 2018 12:34 PM

January 08, 2018 12:34 PM

Winter Storm Grayson left the Grand Strand with ice and cold temperatures, but the changes were felt by more than just residents and tourists.

At Barefoot Landing birds were faced with ice rather than the water in the lake that surrounds the property. One pelican in particular was seen walking on the ice and jumping into the water in the middle of the lake.

Temperatures are expected to begin to rise throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service. Beginning Monday temperatures will be between 50 and 60, and will near the 70s by the end of the week.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

    The parents of 18-year-old Keshawn Steele and 19-year-old Tyron Steele, of Mount Gilead, N.C. speak at a bond hearing Sunday morning.

