Nazi flier stuffed in Longs area mailbox

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway

Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

    WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy
WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Local

Nazi flier stuffed in Longs area mailbox

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 08, 2018 12:03 PM

January 08, 2018 12:03 PM

A National Socialist Movement flier inviting people to join their movement was found inside a mailbox outside a Longs area home, according to a tweet.

A man named Scott Huffmon tweeted a photo of the flier on Jan. 5 and stated the following: “Nazis in North Myrtle. My friend who lives in Little River, SC had this stuffed in their mailbox.”

The flier from NSM, more commonly as Nazis, asks people if they are tired of crime in their communities and invites them join their ranks and “take back this city by sending a message to those with such criminal behavior that it will not be allowed or tolerated in our community,” according to the tweet.

The flier also states: “Fight Back!!! If you won’t do it for yourself than do it for the sake of your children.” It lists an address at the organization’s headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

Huffmon said in a thread underneath the picture that the friend who sent him the photo recently moved to the Longs area, and that’s where the flier was received.

The NSM is defined as “America's National Socialist Party” and calls themselves “the largest and most active National Socialist party in America today,” according to the group’s website.

The group’s beliefs are stated as “defending the rights of white people everywhere, preservation of our European culture and heritage, strengthening family values, economic self-sufficiency, reform of illegal immigration policies, immediate withdrawal of our national military from an illegal Middle Eastern occupation, and promotion of white separation,” the website says.

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway

Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

    The parents of 18-year-old Keshawn Steele and 19-year-old Tyron Steele, of Mount Gilead, N.C. speak at a bond hearing Sunday morning.

