Nazi flier stuffed in Longs area mailbox

A National Socialist Movement flier inviting people to join their movement was found inside a mailbox outside a Longs area home, according to a tweet.
A man named Scott Huffmon tweeted a photo of the flier on Jan. 5 and stated the following: “Nazis in North Myrtle. My friend who lives in Little River, SC had this stuffed in their mailbox.”
Nazis in North Myrtle. My friend who lives in Little River, SC had this stuffed in their mailbox. pic.twitter.com/Tc37ItrvAU— Scott Huffmon (@HuffmonPolitics) January 6, 2018
The flier from NSM, more commonly as Nazis, asks people if they are tired of crime in their communities and invites them join their ranks and “take back this city by sending a message to those with such criminal behavior that it will not be allowed or tolerated in our community,” according to the tweet.
The flier also states: “Fight Back!!! If you won’t do it for yourself than do it for the sake of your children.” It lists an address at the organization’s headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.
Huffmon said in a thread underneath the picture that the friend who sent him the photo recently moved to the Longs area, and that’s where the flier was received.
The NSM is defined as “America's National Socialist Party” and calls themselves “the largest and most active National Socialist party in America today,” according to the group’s website.
The group’s beliefs are stated as “defending the rights of white people everywhere, preservation of our European culture and heritage, strengthening family values, economic self-sufficiency, reform of illegal immigration policies, immediate withdrawal of our national military from an illegal Middle Eastern occupation, and promotion of white separation,” the website says.
