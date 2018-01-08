Nazi flier stuffed in Longs area mailbox

More Videos 8:12 Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing Pause 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 2:48 Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 1:00 Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:12 Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:11 Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy

