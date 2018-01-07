Coast RTA will have modified routes, possible delays Monday: What you need to know

Coast RTA will run its fixed route, express and paratransit services with some route modifications Monday due to remnants from Winter Storm Grayson still in place, according to a press release.
Delays are expected, the Coast RTA website says.
Road conditions in rural Georgetown County are still deemed unsafe by Coast RTA officials, preventing transportation servicing from running in the greater Andrews and Choppee communities, the release states.
For route modifications and updates, visit www.ridecoastrta.com/.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
