Several displaced from Loris apartments after burst pipe causes evacuations

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 07, 2018 03:22 PM

Loris Garden Apartments have been evacuated after an interior water pipe broke, a release from the Loris Fire Department states.

The evacuation resulted in 39 people being relocated.

The department has taken all apartment residents to area shelter locations at Palmetto Way Community Center. Horry County Fire Rescue, the American Red Cross, Loris Public Works and Santee Cooper are assisting.

Anyone with questions regarding the incident can call property management at 843-222-4511.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

