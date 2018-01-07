Local

Extradited from NC jail, bond denied for two allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 07, 2018 09:44 AM

Two people allegedly involved in the Ocean Boulevard shooting that left several people injured over Father’s Day weekend have been extradited from North Carolina, and sat before a Myrtle Beach judge early Sunday morning.

18-year-old Keshawn Steele and 19-year-old Tyron Steele, of Mount Gilead, N.C. were denied bond for their alleged involvement in the Ocean Boulevard shooting.

In July Myrtle Beach officials announced that they were planning on charging Keshawn Steele, Tyron Steele and 18-year-old Jarvez Graham of Troy in relation to the shooting.

At the time, police did not specify how they would be charged, but a news release from the Montgomery County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office stated they were wanted for six counts of attempted murder.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. on June 18, Myrtle Beach police officers responded to the area of 5th Ave. North and Ocean Boulevard because of the gathering of a large crowd, according to a police report.

The report states that before officers arrived on scene, a fight broke out between individuals. One individual presented a gun and shot the person he was fighting, officials said.

According to the report, the shooter allegedly fired multiple rounds and fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle. Several people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Within a few hours of the carjacking, police located the vehicle, and the alleged shooter, where he was apprehended.

little
Image captured by a bystander in the parking garage of the Landmark Resort shows the apprehension of 17-year-old Derias J’Shaun Little on June 18.
Submitted by a reader

The alleged shooter, Derias J’Shaun Little, 17, of Mt. Gilead, N.C. was charged with seven counts of attempted murder shortly after the shooting.

Little was later denied bond for the seven charges of attempted murder. He also faces a car jacking charge.

In July, Raekwon Tariq Graham, 18, of Troy, N.C., was held without the possibility of bond after he was charged with six counts of attempted murder in connection with the Ocean Boulevard shooting.

Each of the six counts of attempted murder carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

graham
Raekwon Tariq Graham
Courtesy J. Reuben Long Detention Center

During the hearing in July, Judge J. Scott Long said that Graham could be a flight risk, and that he had several pending criminal charges in Richland County. Long said that the charges included sex/assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, burglary, assault and battery and malicious injury to animal, person or property.

During the shooting a man shot a Facebook live video, causing Myrtle Beach to reach national news. By 10:45 a.m. June 18, the video had reached nearly 500,000 viewers, a number that continued to grow.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

