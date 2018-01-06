One facing life-threatening injuries after being ejected from vehicle in crash in Conway

One person is facing life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash at the intersection of Oak Street Extension and Four Mile Road in Conway, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR and Conway Fire Department personnel are on scene, where one patient is in the roadway, according to the tweet.
The person is being transported via ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
