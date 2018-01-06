Update: No one found in ‘extensive search’ of storm drain in Myrtle Beach

Authorities enacted a confined space rescue after a man told them that three of his friends were missing after entering a storm drain in Myrtle Beach, but an “extensive search” ended with no one being found, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The man had contacted authorities after coming out of the drain on “his own volition,” Jonathan Evans with the MBFD said.
Myrtle Beach Public Works assisted with equipment that enabled unmanned cameras to go underground in search of the reportedly missing individuals, but no one was found. Therefore, the MBFD sent a man down to search.
Still, no one was found.
Such searches aren’t common, Evans said.
“Never,” Evans said of how often he’s seen this type of operation used. “Every year we train for it, but in my 11 years with the department we’ve never seen one in the city.”
Myrtle Beach police also assisting with the search.
