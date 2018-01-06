Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell from fishing boat near Myrtle Beach

The Coast Guard at sunset Saturday suspended its search for a man who fell overboard while on a fishing boat the day before, according to a news release.

Howard “Dale” Smith had been missing 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach since late Friday evening, the Coast Guard reported.

“The decision to suspend the search for Dale was not an easy one, and it was made understanding his experience as a fisherman and his will to live,” Capt. John Reed, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said in a press release.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call at 9:29 p.m. Friday from the crew of the Addis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River, saying a crew member had fallen overboard, according to the release.

Crews completed 20 searches covering approximately 3,052 square miles while using many Coast Guard assets, the release states.

The incident will remain under investigation, according to the release.