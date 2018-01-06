42-year-old Howard "Dale" Smith, who reportedly fell overboard on a fishing vessel about 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
42-year-old Howard "Dale" Smith, who reportedly fell overboard on a fishing vessel about 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach. Photo Courtesy WPDE
42-year-old Howard "Dale" Smith, who reportedly fell overboard on a fishing vessel about 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach. Photo Courtesy WPDE

Local

Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell from fishing boat near Myrtle Beach

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 06, 2018 07:05 PM

The Coast Guard at sunset Saturday suspended its search for a man who fell overboard while on a fishing boat the day before, according to a news release.

Howard “Dale” Smith had been missing 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach since late Friday evening, the Coast Guard reported.

“The decision to suspend the search for Dale was not an easy one, and it was made understanding his experience as a fisherman and his will to live,” Capt. John Reed, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said in a press release.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call at 9:29 p.m. Friday from the crew of the Addis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River, saying a crew member had fallen overboard, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Crews completed 20 searches covering approximately 3,052 square miles while using many Coast Guard assets, the release states.

The incident will remain under investigation, according to the release.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Related stories from The Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand

    People along the Grand Strand enjoy the snow day made by Winter Storm Grayson.

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 0:45

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand
Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor
Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

View More Video