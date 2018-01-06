Ready to experience what 0 degrees feels like? It’s coming soon

If you’re from the South, you’ve likely never experienced weather that feels like 0 degrees at home.
Well, get ready to bundle up.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory in which it could feel like as low as 0-5 degrees from 4 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday in Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick (N.C.) counties.
The wind chill advisory “means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills,” according to the NWS. “Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken,” the NWS warns, adding to make sure you wear a hat and gloves if you are outside during this time period.
It doesn’t take long for you to be put in danger in these conditions, the NWS warns. “The cold winds will cause frost bite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin,” according to the weather service.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
