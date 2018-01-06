More Videos

  • Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway

    Crews were working to repair the damages at a Speedway gas station in Longs after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday. The gas station is closed until further notice.

Crews were working to repair the damages at a Speedway gas station in Longs after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday. The gas station is closed until further notice. Christian Boschult cboschult@thesunnews.com
Crews were working to repair the damages at a Speedway gas station in Longs after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday. The gas station is closed until further notice.

Local

Longs gas station closes after vehicle crashes into it

By Michaela Broyles And Christian Boschult

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 06, 2018 11:22 AM

A Speedway gas station in Longs is “closed until further notice” after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the gas station, located at 6869 Highway 90, around 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported when the vehicle crashed into it, but the building suffered “major structural damage,” the tweet says.

A video and picture shows there were damages to the outside of the building, electrical system, insulation, and indoor tiling.

A sign placed on the side of the building states the gas station will be “closed until further notice.”

The Sun News has reached out to authorities to obtain additional information regarding the incident.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

