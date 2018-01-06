Longs gas station closes after vehicle crashes into it

A Speedway gas station in Longs is “closed until further notice” after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday.
According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the gas station, located at 6869 Highway 90, around 1 a.m.
@hcfirerescue responding to the Speedway Gas Station at 6869 HWY 90 for the report of a Vehicle driven into the building. On scene resources report major structural damage. Unknown injuries at this time.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 6, 2018
No injuries were reported when the vehicle crashed into it, but the building suffered “major structural damage,” the tweet says.
A video and picture shows there were damages to the outside of the building, electrical system, insulation, and indoor tiling.
A sign placed on the side of the building states the gas station will be “closed until further notice.”
The Sun News has reached out to authorities to obtain additional information regarding the incident.
