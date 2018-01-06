File photo of U.S. Coast Guard -
Local

Coast Guard looking for man who fell off boat in Murrells Inlet

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 06, 2018 09:31 AM

The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston, South Carolina is searching for a man who reportedly fell overboard, according to WMBF news.

Officials tell the news outlet the man’s name is Howard Dale Smith and that the name of his boat is called “Addias Sylvester.”

The search is ongoing.

The Sun News has reached out to the Coast Guard for additional information.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

