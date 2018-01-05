The hunt for the owner of this suitcase found in SC went viral. Here’s how it ended

A South Carolina man has succeeded in his mission.
Nick Arditi, of Murrells Inlet, shared on Facebook that he had found a red suitcase on the side of the road in Horry County on Dec. 25, and needed help finding its owner.
He suspected it had fallen off someone’s vehicle, and that it likely belonged to a “broken-hearted little girl.” The suitcase, he said, was full of young girl clothes; some with tags still on them.
The post was shared hundreds of thousands of times by people in South Carolina, Arizona, New York and even Alaska.
Two weeks later, Arditi shared the great news with those who followed the post.
“OWNER FOUND OWNER FOUND!!! OWNER FOUND!!!!” he wrote on Tuesday. “The suitcase belongs to a South Carolina police officer and his family!! The suitcase has been reunited with them.”
He also added: “The girls were very grateful to have their items back!!!”
Those who were following the post were happy to hear the great news.
“So happy to hear it reached the rightful owners,” said Facebook user Charlotte Coomer. “Thank you Facebook!”
JoAnn Pantalone-Jolly said she was happy the owner was located.
“See! It really CAN be a wonderful world,” she said.
