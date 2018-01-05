Crews responding to electrical fire at North Shore Villas

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is responding to the North Shore Villas in the 1000 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a report of an electrical fire.
The original call came in as a fire alarm activation, but the call was upgraded to a structure assignment on scene, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. An electrical fire has been reported on the sixth floor.
South Ocean Boulevard between the 900 and 1100 block is currently closed as crews work on scene, according to the tweet.
A-Battalion Crews on scene of electrical fire on 6th floor of North Shore Villas, 1000 Block of South Ocean Blvd. Original call was fire alarm upgraded to structure assignment by Truck 714 on scene. South Ocean Blvd is closed from 900-1100 Block. pic.twitter.com/kD0goW4WYJ— N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) January 5, 2018
