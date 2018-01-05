Local

Do you know Charlie the puppy?

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 05, 2018

Have you seen Charlie?

Horry County police tweeted out a picture of the pup, who they called “Charlie,” saying he was found at the corner of Moores Mill Road and Hughes Gasque Road in Aynor.

“Animal control has picked him up,” said Horry County Animal Care Center Director Kelly Bonome. “The animal control officer named him Charlie because he was a cute little puppy.”

Bonome said Charlie was in route to the animal care center, where an Horry County police tweet said he could be picked up.

Charlie will be given a checkup, scanned for microchips and given a vaccine, said Bonome. Then his picture will be posted on the care center’s Facebook page and website.

He’ll be held for five days to give his family (if he has one) a chance to claim him. After that, Bonome said, he’ll be given a more thorough examination to determine whether or not he’s a good candidate for adoption.

If he is, he’ll be put on the adoption floor. If not, the center will try to send him to an animal rescue organization.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

