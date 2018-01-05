Here’s the latest on Friday’s closings, delays from Grayson

Please send information regarding closings and delays to sneditors@thesunnews.com.
Public Schools
Horry County Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 5 due to winter weather.
Georgetown County Schools will be closed to all students and staff on Friday.
Colleges
Horry Georgetown Technical College campuses will be closed to all faculty, staff and students on Friday.
Coastal Carolina University will operate on a delay Friday with employees reporting at 11 a.m.
Others
All Horry County Government offices, including all Horry County Memorial Libraries, the Horry County Museum, and the Horry County Community Centers will operate on a delayed schedule and will open at 10 a.m. Friday. For more, click here.
Myrtle Beach city offices and facilities will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
Georgetown County offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m., with the exception of parks and recreation facilities, which will open at noon. Parks and Recreation employees are still expected report to work at 10 a.m.
HTC offices will delay opening until 10 am on Friday. Click here for more information.
All Solid Waste Authority (SWA) facilities regularly open on Fridays will open at 10 a.m.
Risen Christ Christian Academy is closed Friday.
