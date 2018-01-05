Icy patches, black ice reported on roads following refreeze; temps in the teens

Icy spots and black ice were reported on Horry County roads early Friday morning following a predicted refreeze of ice and snow as temperatures plunged into the teens overnight.

Myrtle Beach police said there were icy patches on the Farrow Parkway bridge and at Mr. Joe White Avenue at Robert Grissom Parkway, and urged drivers to use caution. At about 7 a.m., Myrtle Beach warned of icy patches on Oak Street between 32nd and 38th avenues north, and said there were icy conditions on Ocean Boulevard near 1st Avenue South in northbound lanes.

Most main roads are in “fair to good” condition, but icy patches and black ice are still on the roadways because of low temperatures, according to a 6 a.m. South Carolina Department of Transportation report for the District 5 region, which spans Horry, Georgetown, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg.

“Most secondary routes in District 5 are still partially covered with snow and ice. Crews will continue to apply de-icing materials in combination with plowing to clear these roads in priority order,” according to the report.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ice and snow were reported on Jordanville Road at Palmetto Swamp Bridge about 6:30 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol website showed, which also listed two minor crashes in Horry County.

Ice patches were also reported on many main thoroughfares in Horry County Friday morning and most secondary roads, according to an SC DOT website listing. Officials urge anyone who must travel this morning to use extreme caution.

Temperatures struggled to make it above the freezing mark Thursday, then dipped into the teens across the county overnight, causing a re-freeze of everything left behind by Winter Storm Grayson on Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday because of wind chill values dropping to single digits. The thawing process could be a long one because a warmup isn’t expected until Sunday and Monday.