North Myrtle Beach and Horry County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Mexico Lindo Restaurant in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
North Myrtle Beach and Horry County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Mexico Lindo Restaurant in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue –Twitter
North Myrtle Beach and Horry County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Mexico Lindo Restaurant in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue –Twitter

Local

Firefighters respond to NMB restaurant engulfed in flames

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 10:30 PM

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Mexico Lindo Restaurant.

The restaurant is located in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

According to Patrick Dowling of the City of North Myrtle Beach, authorities were alerted about the fire at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach is closed in both directions while firefighters seek to get the blaze under control.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As of 10:30 p.m., firefighters were still trying to douse flames.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

    Kids sled on a car hood at Chuck Harrelson's Aynor farm after snow came down on Horry County.

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor
Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 0:45

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

View More Video