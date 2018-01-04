Firefighters respond to NMB restaurant engulfed in flames

Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Mexico Lindo Restaurant.
The restaurant is located in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
According to Patrick Dowling of the City of North Myrtle Beach, authorities were alerted about the fire at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
Traffic on U.S. Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach is closed in both directions while firefighters seek to get the blaze under control.
Never miss a local story.
As of 10:30 p.m., firefighters were still trying to douse flames.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments