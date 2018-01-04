Aynor igloo just ‘happened by chance’

All it took was a few inches of snow for Eric West to build his igloo.
West, 38, was building a snowman at his house on Elm Street with his son Jacob when he got the idea for the structure, which was just big enough to hold one person.
“We used a bucket to make our snowman and Jacob was out just filling it up and dumping it,” West said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, let’s stack them up.’ I realized we could make an igloo-type structure out of this or something, so we started working on that. Kinda just happened by chance, just messing around.”
He built the igloo from the few inches of snow dumped in his yard by Winter Storm Grayson, but it was the heaviest snow that West said he’d seen in the area in 10 years.
During the Wednesday night snowfall, West said his family played a game of Monopoly and watched the flakes come down from inside his house.
“They wanted to come out last night but I was like, ‘Nah, wait. It’ll be there in the morning and we’ll have a bunch to play in then,’” he said.
It took West and his son about two hours to build the igloo, which by Thursday afternoon was still standing while the snow on the ground started to melt.
“If it gets some shade on it, it might be here tomorrow,” he said. “It’s supposed to drop back down tonight, maybe it’ll get solid again. But it’s starting to lean a little bit, so I don’t know.”
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
