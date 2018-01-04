‘It’s just gorgeous’: Tourists, locals enjoy snow covered beach

Few people wandered the snow covered boardwalk in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning after Winter Storm Grayson swept through the Grand Strand Wednesday night.
With icy conditions and cold temperatures, those who ventured to downtown Myrtle Beach were only able to visit the University of Rock and Roll t-shirt shop, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Myrtle Beach and the ice covered beach.
“Yesterday I noticed that things were closed too and some of the beach stores were kind of closed, but there’s so many of them that it didn’t really bother us,” Joanie McCrackin, a tourist from North Dakota, said.
“You can’t really go wrong with the beautiful ocean. So it doesn’t matter what time of year it is for us, it’s just gorgeous. The people that live here are used to this. For us, it’s get down here, bundle up, stay warm, and listen.”
The storm was predicted to bring ice accumulations of 0.10 to 0.15 inches, as well as 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet in Horry and Georgetown counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Throughout the day Wednesday, multiple traffic wrecks were reported, causing officials to urge people to stay off the roads Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’re asking drivers if you don’t have to be out there, don’t,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The warning didn’t stop Dustyn Ivy from opening Ripley’s Believe It or Not, despite having a limited customer base Thursday.
“Ripley’s as a whole, as a company, we always take pride on being open no matter what happens, even if we have to open late we’re the first ones open,” Ivy said. “We’re not going to get a lot of people today and we know that. We want to give the few people who are out and about something to do.”
Other stores along the boardwalk were not open, but Ivy said that Peaches Corner may open later in the afternoon.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
