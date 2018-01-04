Here’s the update on afternoon road conditions across the Grand Strand

Police are warning drivers across Horry County to stay off the roads Thursday unless travel is absolutely necessary, as icy and dangerous conditions are still being reported along major highways, as well as secondary roads that are not being treated.

“We’re asking drivers if you don’t have to be out there, don’t,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Despite the best efforts by the sun to warm things up, Myrtle Beach was still surrounded by many ice-covered roads by Thursday afternoon on South Kings Highway, and Highway 17 bypass where treacherous conditions were reported before noon.

At least 30 wrecks have been reported since 7 a.m. across Horry County, according to the National Weather Service.

A mid-morning crash on Highway 17 bypass at the U.S. 501 overpass temporarily closed the northbound lane and conditions aren’t expected to improve much during the late afternoon hours.

The bypass appears to be hardest hit by icy road conditions, but 17 Business is also reported to be slick as an ice rink in many areas.

What few drivers there are on the roads Thursday are taking it slow, giving plenty of room to other vehicles, and creeping to a crawl at intersections.

Many of the major intersections in Myrtle Beach have been treated, but drivers should start slowing down about 25 feet before reaching a traffic signal.

The condition of the roads are depending on the position of the sun — clear in the open but black ice is persisting in shaded areas, especially under bridge overpasses and highway exit ramps.

Although some roads may appear to be snow-covered, beware of ice underneath.

Temperatures are expected to climb above the freezing point for a few hours this afternoon, but wind gusts as high as 18 miles per hour means wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.

That won’t help melt much of the mess, and refreezing across area roads is expected Thursday night, meaning a messy commute is also expected Friday morning.

Horry County and Georgetown County have already announced schools will be closed on Friday.

The major thoroughfares into Myrtle Beach and around the county are still icy, including U.S. 501 from Aynor to Carolina Forest.

In Conway, S.C. 90 is packed with snow and ice. Highway 31 is mostly clear and wet, but expect to experience black ice in some areas.

Snow and icy conditions were also reported along S.C. 544 over the Intracoastal Waterway bridge, and one driver reported skidding across S.C. 707 this morning.

In North Myrtle Beach, Old Highway 17 was closed between North Myrtle Point Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway just before noon. Secondary roads there have also not been treated.

State transportation officials are warning drivers to steer clear of Interstate 95, where traffic was backed up for hours during Wednesday night’s storm.

On Thursday, they said it’s still not safe to travel, and southbound traffic is only moving about 30 mph near the Ridgeland and Georgia state line.

Check back for more updates throughout the day.