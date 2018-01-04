School closings for Friday due to inclement weather

Here are the school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 5 due to winter weather along the Grand Strand.
Public schools
Georgetown County Schools will be closed for all students and staff and will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 8.
Horry County Schools will be closed as well. The school cancellation also applies to all extracurricular activities throughout this weekend. All 240 and 246-day employees should report to work tomorrow as driving conditions permit.
Horry County Schools will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 8.
Private schools
Risen Christ Christian Academy will be closed.
Make-up days
Horry County Schools: Tuesday, Jan. 16 will be used as a make-up day for Jan. 3, and Monday, Feb. 19 will be used as a make-up for Jan. 4.
The make-up plans for Jan. 5 will be released at a later date.
The Sun News will continue to update this list as more schools announce closings.
