Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm

Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm

Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach

Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police warn of icy roadways

Myrtle Beach police warn of icy roadways

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Greenwood Hall closes suddenly, leaving 50 without work

Greenwood Hall closes suddenly, leaving 50 without work

    North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond.

North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond.
North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond. James Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

School closings for Friday due to inclement weather

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 12:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Here are the school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 5 due to winter weather along the Grand Strand.

Please send information regarding closings and delays to sneditors@thesunnews.com.

Public schools

Georgetown County Schools will be closed for all students and staff and will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 8.

Horry County Schools will be closed as well. The school cancellation also applies to all extracurricular activities throughout this weekend. All 240 and 246-day employees should report to work tomorrow as driving conditions permit.

Horry County Schools will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 8.

Private schools

Risen Christ Christian Academy will be closed.

Make-up days

Horry County Schools: Tuesday, Jan. 16 will be used as a make-up day for Jan. 3, and Monday, Feb. 19 will be used as a make-up for Jan. 4.

The make-up plans for Jan. 5 will be released at a later date.

The Sun News will continue to update this list as more schools announce closings.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

