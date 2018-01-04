School closings for Friday due to inclement weather

More Videos 0:40 Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death Pause 0:20 North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 3:26 Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm 1:28 Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach 0:15 Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville 1:03 See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 0:22 Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach 0:57 Myrtle Beach police warn of icy roadways 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:42 Greenwood Hall closes suddenly, leaving 50 without work Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond. North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond. James Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond. James Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com