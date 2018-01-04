Trash collection is spotty due to icy road conditions across Horry County.
Trash collection is spotty due to icy road conditions across Horry County. Audrey Hudson
Trash collection is spotty due to icy road conditions across Horry County. Audrey Hudson

Local

Trash piling up? Here’s when you can expect to see garbage trucks roll again.

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 10:09 AM

Trash pick-up services preempted by the New Year’s holiday have been further delayed this week due to Winter Storm Grayson.

But don’t try and take that garbage to the dump yourself, because it’s not open.

Citing hazardous road conditions on Thursday due to snow and ice, the Solid Waste Authority says their facilities will remain closed on Thursday.

Garbage services are suspended in Myrtle Beach because the side streets are too icy, said Mark Kruea, city spokesman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Collections in Zone 4 are expected to resume Friday, but possibly on a delayed schedule.

“Please be careful when putting your pelican and recycling at curbside,” Kruea said in a statement.

In North Myrtle Beach, garbage collection will continue as scheduled.

But in the county, where many residents rely on commercial rather than government garbage service, collection is spotty.

Waste Industries had already delayed Tuesday garbage services until Wednesday because of the holiday.

If your garbage hasn’t been picked up already, don’t expect to see trucks today, either. Because of the landfill closure and icy roads, no trash services are planned for Thursday.

“As road conditions improve, we will resume operations and provide services on a delayed schedule for the remainder of the week through Sunday if needed,” Waste Industries said in a statement.

They are also asking residents to leave their garbage cans on the curbside, if it’s safe to do so.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

    A memorial service was held for fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer Joe McGarry on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. McGarry was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. A large crowd of family and fellow officers gathered around his monument near the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Friday to remember his life.

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death
Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018
Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

View More Video